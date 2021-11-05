Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI opened at $119.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $120.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

