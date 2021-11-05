Amalgamated Bank Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

