Amalgamated Bank Has $3.94 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.