Amalgamated Bank Purchases 23,007 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Quidel worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after buying an additional 79,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average of $127.39. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

