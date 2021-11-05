Amalgamated Bank Purchases 432 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NVR by 3.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 70.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,052.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,967.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4,969.33. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,875.20 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

