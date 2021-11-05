Amalgamated Bank Purchases 44,312 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 580.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

SGMS stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

