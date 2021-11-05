Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 4,145,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,893. Amarin has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amarin stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

