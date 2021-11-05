Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $55.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,532.86. The stock had a trading volume of 87,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,046. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,384.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,385.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,129.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

