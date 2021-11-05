AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.57 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCX stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. 42,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMC Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of AMC Networks worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

