AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMCON Distributing were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 4.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

