Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. Amcor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.796-$0.826 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.