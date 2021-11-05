Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amcor’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year. While the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the bottom line matched the same. The company expects adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth of 7-11% in fiscal 2022. The Flexibles segment will gain on solid demand across end markets like protein, coffee, cheese and pet food. This will be somewhat offset by lower volumes in certain healthcare end markets. The Rigid Packaging segment will benefit from strong consumer demand. High input costs and supply chain issues are likely to impact results this year. Investments to expand capacity in high value segments like healthcare, protein and premium coffee or hot fill beverage containers and barrier films, and focus on innovation and sustainable packaging are likely to drive growth.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 26,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 441.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

