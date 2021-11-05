Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $205.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.23. 2,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,341. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $137.82 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.69.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Amedisys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

