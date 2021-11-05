AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.58 EPS.

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $754.00. 339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,823. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $382.50 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $685.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.57.

Get AMERCO alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.