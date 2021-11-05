Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.45. 56,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Ameren alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.