American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

American Campus Communities has raised its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Campus Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 783.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Shares of ACC opened at $53.66 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

