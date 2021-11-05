American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Financial Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.42. 343,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,672. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $145.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

