American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.10. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.700 EPS.

NYSE AFG opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $145.88. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,188. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

