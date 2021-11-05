American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.34.

AMH traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. 2,277,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,099. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

