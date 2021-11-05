American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.380 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 2,277,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,099. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

