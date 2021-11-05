American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.59

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.59 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 64403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

