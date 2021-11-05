American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at 0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.81. American Manganese has a 52-week low of 0.14 and a 52-week high of 2.25.
About American Manganese
