American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at 0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.81. American Manganese has a 52-week low of 0.14 and a 52-week high of 2.25.

About American Manganese

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

