Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,009. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

