Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells $9,302,019.44 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $306.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

