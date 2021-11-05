Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells $9,302,019.44 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AMP stock opened at $306.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $311.18.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
