Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 242 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.25 and its 200 day moving average is $192.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

