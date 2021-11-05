Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 718.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Intuit by 184.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 77,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 40.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.91.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $625.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $567.54 and its 200 day moving average is $507.70. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $631.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

