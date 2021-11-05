Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE opened at $31.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.