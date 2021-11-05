Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,351 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $214.93 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.67 and a 200-day moving average of $232.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.