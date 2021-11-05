Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.500-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.Amgen also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.50-17.10 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.93. 2,780,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amgen stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of Amgen worth $2,447,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

