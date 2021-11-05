Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 928,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,200. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

