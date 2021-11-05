Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 109.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 83.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 96.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,500 shares of company stock worth $25,738,279. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

