Amundi Acquires Shares of 156,131 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 156,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 240.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $35.56 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

