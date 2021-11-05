Amundi Buys Shares of 943,069 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Amundi bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 943,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000. Amundi owned about 0.31% of Equinox Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX opened at $7.47 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

