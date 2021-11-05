Amundi Invests $7.66 Million in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Amundi purchased a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 84,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CGI by 917.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

GIB opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

