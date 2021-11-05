Amundi Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Amundi bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 287,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of Under Armour as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

