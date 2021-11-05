Amundi Makes New $6.85 Million Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Amundi bought a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 133,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.