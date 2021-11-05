Amundi Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Amundi bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,861 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,000. Amundi owned 0.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,375 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,472 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $133.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

