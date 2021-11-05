Amundi Takes $5.76 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 310,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vistra by 86.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Vistra by 96.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

