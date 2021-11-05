Amundi Takes $7.31 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amundi bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000. Amundi owned 0.05% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.29.

NYSE:FICO opened at $382.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.56 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

