ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.79

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $4.74. ANA shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1,878 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

ANA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

