Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post $5.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.97. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $25.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.74 to $26.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $26.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.62 to $29.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.95. 24,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.33. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $112.76 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

