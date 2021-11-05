Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is $0.19. Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

DNLI traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $55.42. 4,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,730. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $93.94.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $300,454.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,191. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

