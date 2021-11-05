Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.95. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. 16,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $583,434 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after buying an additional 284,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

