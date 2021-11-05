Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $7,332,993. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.48. 6,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,654. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $134.48 and a twelve month high of $225.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.