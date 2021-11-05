Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.51.

TBK traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,641. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,944. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

