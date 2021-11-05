Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report sales of $10.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $29.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. 230,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,798. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

