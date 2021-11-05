Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

