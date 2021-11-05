Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Gentex posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after purchasing an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gentex by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,062,000 after purchasing an additional 255,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. Gentex has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

