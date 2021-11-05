Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report $36.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.28 million to $36.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $145.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,726,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,241 shares of company stock worth $14,476,696.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 541,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.