Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report $36.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.28 million to $36.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $145.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OLO.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.
In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,726,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,241 shares of company stock worth $14,476,696.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:OLO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 541,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00.
About OLO
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
