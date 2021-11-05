Analysts Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report sales of $619.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.90 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $548.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

